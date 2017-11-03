iPhone X Teardown

Tools Featured in this Teardown
Video Overview
Introduction
Ten years ago, Apple introduced the very first iPhone, and changed the world. Today, we're taking apart Apple's 18th iteration—the iPhone X. With its rounded edges and edge-to-edge display, we're sure this is the iPhone Steve imagined all of those years ago—but now that his dream is realized, will it be as influential as the first? Time will tell, but for now we'll be doing our part to help you decide. Join us as we open Apple's crown jewel to see what makes it shine.
A big thanks to Circuitwise for hosting our teardown down under, Creative Electron for X-ray imagery, and TechInsights for IC ID.
-
The iPhone X is here! Here's the fillin' inside that glass sandwich:
-
A11 "Bionic" chip with neural engine and embedded M11 motion coprocessor
-
5.8 inch "all-screen" OLED multitouch Super Retina HD display with 2436 × 1125-pixel resolution (458 ppi)
-
Dual 12 MP cameras (wide-angle and telephoto) with ƒ/1.8 and ƒ/2.4 apertures and OIS
-
7 MP TrueDepth camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture, 1080p HD video recording, and Face ID
-
Support for fast-charge and Qi wireless charging
-
Our A1865 global unit has broad cellular band support as well as 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi‑Fi w/MIMO + Bluetooth 5.0 + NFC.
-
-
The iPhone has come a long way in ten years—so long, in fact, that the design has cycled back a bit, and this iPhone looks more like the original than we've seen in a long time.
-
As was the case with the iPhone 8 earlier this year, Apple has banished the unsightly (and environmentally responsible) regulatory markings from the back of the iPhone X.
-
Jony finally has the featureless smooth backplane you know he's always wanted. Hopefully these phones still make it to recyclers without the hint and don't get dumped in the trash.
-
Here in Ireland (and I guess across the EU) we have the ‘Designed by Apple in California Assembled in China’ text, the CE mark and the ‘no dumping’ bin graphic still in place.
Anyone who thinks the markings on the back of the iPhone will influence whether it is recycled (rather than the trade-in value, accessibility of recycling facility or a customer’s own environmental awareness) has probably shoved a spudger too far up their nose.
Where did you get that minty fresh first-gen iPhone? Is it part of iFixit’s collection?
-
Before we dive in blindly, let's get some
10-rayX-ray recon from our friends at Creative Electron.
-
Here's what we found:
-
Not one, but two battery cells. That's a first in an iPhone!
-
A super-tiny logic board footprint. Based on the overlaid solder points, it looks like there are two stacked layers.
-
To make room for the extra front-facing sensors, the earpiece speaker has been shifted down quite a bit.
-
There's a mysterious chip down between the Taptic Engine and lower speaker—we're curious to see what's down there!
-
-
This pentalobe looks weirdly unfinished. The bottom screws are more like pins if we're honest.
-
This screw moves the threaded section from the display to the steel frame, and extends the unthreaded section into a freakishly long pin.
-
Our best guess is that this allows the display a bit of flexibility, while also allowing it to move its mounting bracket toward the interior of the phone, incidentally making room for a beefed-up Lightning connector.
-
-
Luckily, it looks like they haven't rearranged too much else, as our typical trifecta of iOpener, iSclack, and iFixit Opening Picks works as in the past.
-
That means no significant change in resistance, and the OLED is well supported by a frame, unlike some displays we know.
-
-
Looks like sideways-opening iPhones are here to stay. Apple surprised us with this little trick on the 7 Plus, but by now it's standard.
-
This single bracket covers every logic board connector—we've never seen this kind of connector density.
-
And once again, we're faced with tri-point screws standing sentry over any repairs once you get past the pentalobe screws guarding the door.
-
-
After freeing the massive unibracket from the logic board, we can finally steal a peek at the hardware powering Cupertino's latest flagship.
-
We'll get a better look at the hardware on the display later, for now we satisfy ourselves with an X-ray—turns out that mystery chip is mounted to the display!
-
For a change of pace, the display lifts off and leaves the front-facing camera behind.
-
-
This body shot confirms the layout we observed in our X-Ray recon: most real estate is occupied by the new dual-cell battery, and the logic board has shrunk significantly.
-
The dual rear camera has a beefy bracket that looks like it might offer some bendgate-proofing support for the delicate components.
-
The cameras are additionally secured to the rear case with some foam adhesive to keep things from jostling out of place. These cameras really need to stay put for Portrait Mode and similar features to work their magic.
-
Surrounding the camera housing cover glass, you can see tiny spot welds likely holding the walls of the camera bump to the case.
Might that beefy bracket be made of Liquidmetal (see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liquidmeta...)? That is, is it surpisingly stiff? Apple has an exclusive license to use Liquidmetal in consumer electronics, but seems not to have used it extensively.
-
We finally free this most-dense of logic boards to get a closer look.
-
This miniaturized logic board is incredibly space efficient. The density of connectors and components is unprecedented. Ounce for ounce, even an Apple Watch has more bare board.
-
The compact iPhone X board manages to pack more tech and still make the iPhone 8 Plus board to its left look gangly and expansive.
-
Comparing the footprint of the two boards, the iPhone X motherboard is about 70% of the size of the iPhone 8 Plus board—that's a lot more floor space for battery.
That’ll happen soon, future iPhones will likely have esims like the apple watch s3.
-
How did Apple put even more tech in 70% of the footprint? By folding the board in half, of course.
-
The two halves are soldered together, so we got some help from our hosts Circuitwise and their BGA hot air rework station to separate the layers.
-
With the pieces separated, we tallied the area of all of the separate layers, and added it up to 135% of the iPhone 8 Plus logic board's area. Way to go putting more into less, Apple.
-
-
The iPhone X logic board is the first double-stacked board we've seen in an iPhone since the very first iPhone (third photo).
You are missing the point. These are connecting the board physically, but there is no communication through those vias. You can see the other side of the board has all the connectors to flex. (On both boards). The third board act as a super stiffener to prevent overheating causing bending on the board. Great design!!!
Does the folded design take up more vertical space than the old logic board design, and if so, how did Apple account for this increased vertical space?
Was there vertical space open to begin with or does something in the design allow for more vertical space (i.e. the OLED panel is thinner)?
Thanks!
So Richard your assertion is that the silvered bumps all around the two boards are the vias? With a pitch of, what, 300µ?
The MacRumors article yesterday referred to an interposer between the two main boards, but I don’t see any such. Was MacRumors wrong, or am I missing something?
The outer perimeter of “silver bumps” aka solder balls is most likely all connected to ground. The rest must be signals. There is not enough cabling to support the required amount of signals between the two boards.
The interposer is still attached to the half in the top of the picture. The border of solder balls is higher than the rest of the PCB. This is required due to the night of the components on each PCB.
Truly incredible design. Passes data without cabling, affixes the two boards to each other without hardware, and creates an EMI shield without extra metal
Is that a piece of flat flex connected across two parts of the lower board? going right under the middle screw hole
I believe it time to find some more of my good old LCD bonding 9703 3M anisotropic tape. That might be the ticket for servicing that motherboard. Still have some tape in stock, so my shop will service that motherboard, when parts become available.
Have a good weekend all.
Jan
How did apple manage to take out heat from their processor? I still couldn’t understand how is this working…
You are all wrong :-) look at the RF board, there isn’t a signle trace routed from the armada of solder-pads, so I’d say they’re purely mechanical & GND /tekhead
-
On the first half:
-
Apple APL1W72 A11 Bionic SoC layered over SK Hynix H9HKNNNDBMAUUR 3 GB LPDDR4x RAM
-
Apple 338S00341-B1
-
TI 78AVZ81
-
NXP 1612A1—Likely an iteration of the 1610 tristar IC
-
Apple 338S00248 audio codec
-
STB600B0
-
Apple 338S00306 power management IC
-
-
Apple USI 170821 339S00397 WiFi / Bluetooth module
-
Qualcomm WTR5975 gigabit LTE transceiver.
-
Qualcomm MDM9655 Snapdragon X16 LTE modem and PMD9655 PMIC. But Apple is dual-sourcing the modem, and TechInsights found an Intel XMM7480 (PMB9948) in their A1901 model. Even though the modem is capable of it, Apple isn’t supporting Gigabit speeds with the Qualcomm part.
-
Skyworks 78140-22 power amplifier, SKY77366-17 power amplifier, S770 6662, 3760 5418 1736
-
Broadcom BCM59355 touch controller
-
NXP 80V18 PN80V NFC controller module
-
Broadcom AFEM-8072, MMMB power amplifier module
Vic Lau, Qualcomm makes good chips at good prices, so there isn’t any reason Apple shouldn’t use them.
Yes, there is. They're suing each other.
If apple moves away from Qualcomm we can definitely expect a higher price tag on the next iteration of the iPhone
DAXimus -
The suing didn’t stop Qualcomm to get enough order apparently.
On the contrary，a higher price for customers to purchase iPhoneX seems to be the only result.
-
And on the outside of the logic board sandwich:
-
Toshiba TSB3234X68354TWNA1 64 GB flash memory
-
Apple/Cirrus Logic 338S00296 audio amplifier
-
Kapton tape on the underside for insulation, yeah
-
Okay, so Apple made a PCB sandwich, but how does it work?
-
Here, the A11 SoC lies nestled at the center of the main board. You can get a sense of the 3D structure of the board from the X-ray photos. The cylinders around the edge are holes filled with solder connecting the two boards.
-> iFixit,
look again, there are no traces routed from those, so I don’t think any data is travelling through those. It’s just ground.
any relevant high-speed bus wouldn’t work well routed in that manner.
main board is the “computer“ where all the flexes come in to connect to screen & peripherals.
the rf-board is purely networking so very few wires has to connect between the main ARM and that board.
-
The new dual-celled battery has four pull-tabs, similar to the shorter ones we found in the 8 series, albeit in an entirely new orientation.
-
This phone is packing a 10.35 Wh (2716 mAh at 3.81 V) battery, just beating out the 10.28 Wh 8 Plus battery, but a drop in the bucket compared to the Galaxy Note8 with its 12.71 Wh behemoth.
-
The dual-cell design is more of a space-utilization measure than a capacity-changing one. Two cells allows for more creative shapes and placement, to best take advantage of the space left over by shrinking the logic board.
-
Hey remember that Face ID feature? In an unusual turn of events, we actually tested it before we tore the phone down. Turns out our IR-enabled video camera isn't fast enough to snag the dot pattern, but we can see the illumination alright!
-
History time: way back in the day, Microsoft made a nifty spatial sensor called the Kinect. The infrared dot matrix tech powering it was created by Israeli tech company PrimeSense.
-
Apple bought PrimeSense for a cool $360 million way back in 2013, and has surely invested hundreds of millions more since then bringing this to market.
-
Meanwhile, Microsoft was left in the lurch and had to scramble to develop a new sensing system for the Kinect 2. Perhaps now that the iPhone has a depth sensor, people will attach it to drones, too!
@kyle tell your design team to add a play button over the image, people can easily miss that it’s a video. I thought it was just an image, but saw the comment about he enjoyed watching the video - so i hovered my mouse and then that’s I figured it’s really a video. :)
Jody, the flashes are invisible to the human eye. In the video you can hear the guy with the phone asking if the cameraman can see the flashes, because you need a special camera to view them. It’d be like staring into the end of a TV remote control and pushing buttons.
-
We turn our attention to the top of the phone to find the much anticipated
mini KinectTrueDepth camera system! This system rallies a team of sensors to bring facial recognition to the X.
-
Step one in this system: the flood illuminator embedded in the display blasts your face with infrared (IR) light.
-
Next, the front-facing camera, marked in red, confirms the presence of a face.
-
Then the IR dot projector, far right, projects a grid of dots over your face to create a three-dimensional map.
-
Finally, the IR camera on the left reads this map, and sends the data to the phone.
-
Under the hood, the X works some seriously fast software magic to bring all these pieces together and figure out if you're you, or your evil twin.
-
-
The end is in sight, and we're powering through the remaining components in the rear case.
-
This first little bracket is covered in spring connectors and EMI grounding fingers, and has a ribbon cable stuck to the back.
-
Next out is the lower speaker enclosure, replete with ooey gooey waterproofing adhesive around the port.
-
And lastly, the Taptic Engine and famed barometric vent are freed. Apple's Taptic Engine continues to be a linear oscillator vibration motor.
-
-
In fine form as always, our teardown engineer demonstrates dual tweezer technique to remove the Lightning connector.
-
Good news for anyone with the wiggly charging cable blues: the Lightning connector is looking extra-reinforced, with a wider bracket that screws into the sidewall of the frame.
-
It also features through holes for the exterior pentalobe screws to pass through and key into the display, as we saw earlier.
-
I don’t think it really matters. Apple’s Lightning Connector is double sided, so EVEN IF they DO have contact points on both sides, they probably would have wired them together anyway.
-
With the main assembly picked to bits, we turn our attention back to the display. The first thing to pop out at us is the earpiece speaker, newly redesigned with a cool duct to channel sound out of the display.
-
Carefully extricating the upper display components yields the most complex upper display component collection we've seen yet. It's home to a loudspeaker, microphone, ambient light sensor, flood illuminator, and proximity sensor.
-
After picking off all the modular bits, we're left with a bare display.
-
Time to get a look at that mystery chip! With a little help from our friends at TechInsights, we get a peek under the shields on the back of the display and find:
-
A Broadcom touch screen controller, labeled BCM15951B0KUB2G.
-
Also along for the ride: a new STMicro device we have not seen before, likely the OLED driver, labeled 10 THADT733 X-139U.
-
The ST is more likely a boost converter, look at the inductors around it.
Too few pins to be a oled display-driver
-
Getting down to the X's bare metal, we run into another familiar piece to this densely-packed puzzle: the wireless charging coil.
-
Oh, and everything attached to it, including the volume buttons, ring/silent switch, and an unidentified sensor bracket.
-
-
We also peel out the other crazy multi-function cable from the top of the phone. This assembly's home to the quad-LED True Tone flash and the power button, much like iPhones of yore.
Is the Qi coil that needs to be unobstructed for wireless charging just the center circle the ribbons are attached to or is it the whole unit?
You can see the coil in step 3 x-ray images.
Just the big black coil.
-
Bonus round: What happens when you break the rear glass on your brand new iPhone X?
-
After lots and lots of heat, we sheathed the spudger and drew our Jimmy. Like the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, The X features a seriously glued rear panel.
-
After all of our careful Jimmying, we're still stuck: Unlike the iPhone 8's single piece rear panel, the camera bump overlaps the rear glass, and is meticulously welded to the metal frame beneath.
-
In this classic hand-stuck-in-cookie-jar situation, we can either cut off our hand (the camera bump) or shatter the cookie jar (the rear glass). Great.
Could you show the other side of the stainless shell? Is the glass apple logo and lettering at the bottom printed on the backside and glass layer over top?
-
We hope you enjoyed your 21-course teardown meal. We found it very nutritious.
-
In case you missed the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus teardowns, you can check those out for some comparisons. And feel free to check out our Smartphone Repairability list for past device scores as well.
-
Thanks once again to our handy helpers, Circuitwise, Creative Electron, and TechInsights!
Final Thoughts
- Display and battery repairs remain a priority in the iPhone's design.
- A cracked display can be replaced without removing the biometric Face ID hardware.
- Liberal use of screws is preferable to glue—but you'll have to bring your Apple-specific drivers (Pentalobe and tri-point) in addition to a standard Phillips.
- Waterproofing measures complicate some repairs, but make difficult water damage repairs less likely.
- Fussy cables tie unrelated components together into complex assemblies—expensive and troublesome to replace.
- Glass on front and back doubles the likelihood of drop damage—and if the back glass breaks, you'll be removing every component and replacing the entire chassis.
Repairability Score
(10 is easiest to repair)
Exactly! Given the amount of effort they put into shrinking (or folding) certain parts, it’s great to see they’ve put in the same effort to not make it harder to repair. That any modern smartphone will never receive a 10/10 score due to the design choices is acceptable, so I’m happy to see there’s still a reasonable way in. Not like some tablet/laptop hybrids that are horrendous to even open up; yes I’m looking at you Microsoft!
is the face id hardware programmed to the phone like the touch ID was? that would make replacing it impossible by 3rd parties.
i know its not connected to the screen, but still it may be a common repair like it is now.
There isn’t really a reason why replacing the True Depth sensors should be a “common replacement” like the home button was. The home button had to be replaced because it was a physical piece of hardware that was pressed millions of times before failing. The True Depth sensor should fail rarely since it is protected under glass and won’t be hammered on constantly.
Very good! Finally different in the interior, the previous models were all the same!
Question which iPhone X version is this? with 2 Qualcom chips it looks like it is the Model A1865
We analyzed the A1865. TechInsights opened up an A1901.
Apple claims that in order to make the screen curve with the edges, they had to fold part of the OLED screen over to hide the display driver right under the screen. Would you be able to verify that?
yes, there was an animation in the promo video. Looked weird. I’d like to know how they get the cutout in there.
And how do the cutout pixels account to the display resolution?
Andi -
The picture of the sandwich board is tilted and out of focus. Please retake from directly above
Hey Mitch! We have top down photos of the logic board in steps 9, 10, 11, and 12! Check them out! The photo in step 13 is meant to describe depth, so the angle the focus on the chips inside is intentional!
Please post XRay Wallpaper of the iPhone X! You guys are the only ones that do it right!
Just snag the xray ‘wallpaper’ off the enlarged picture above… o.O
From a boardlevel repair perspective I sense this is mostly game over.
Separation of the two layers requires an amount of heat applied to the whole structure pretty much all soldering folks would consider unsafe including myself.
Lets all hope very strong that this design improves mechanical stability to a point where we wont have breaking solder joints any more and improved circuitry preventing most common damages. The level and style of catch up game with the repair industry apple plays here is disconcerting.
After settling with recent macs not to be considered buyable because of &&^&^$^ all components being soldered in and tethered added to ridiculous toylike features driving stupid prices now the iPhone is also beyond what I am willing to accept for such money.
Its depressing to see how fast apple from year to year is becoming more about profit and money and less about tech and users.
I wonder how long I have to wait until some other player comes up with a real alternative in terms of user experience.
Yes i agree, what they did will make repairs harder you can see in this pictures some components moved from their place after separation which is a bad outcome.
Have you considered the Essential Phone? It seems like they may have something special over there…
Gino J -
Does the bottom left of the phone still just have a dummy panel covering the speaker grill?
If you’re thinking of the barometric vent, then yes! You can see it in the third image on step 17.
It looks like the mysterious chip was attached to the lower speaker…any idea what it is used for?
It is still mysterious!
Does the mystery chip possibly contain the data for the user’s facial recognition? Apple said that data would be stored on the phone only - and nowhere else - out of privacy concerns.
HL Dash -
Were you able to verify that face recognition still worked once the phone was re-assembled?
Facial Recognition works. But proximity sensor has to be swapped over to maintain Face ID after a screen swap.
Stay tuned ;)
The next thing to go is the nano sim tray for sure it's so large compared to the logic board.
What about the screen essentially folding backwards on top of itself? I was wondering about that in a tear down like this. Here’s what I’m referring to: https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress....
We picked up an A1865 in Australia!
this iPhone can work with one side of the logic board desoldered . you have to use it however as an iPod or iPad without wifi and bloetooth.
Maybe I missed it, but did we find out what the chip next to the speaker is? It was called out with a green box on the X-Ray in the 3rd step. I don’t think i saw the explanation.
Are you able to put the phone back together and have it still be functional, or does this tear-down destroy the phone?
The degree of consolidation for functionality in the circuitry is unprecedented! State of the art.
