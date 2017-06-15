Microsoft Surface Laptop Teardown

Tools Featured in this Teardown
Teardown is the word of the day, and today we plan to dive into Microsoft's new Surface Laptop. Will this
carpeted Alcantara clad laptop excel in our teardown room? The power is in our hands. Let's get to the point... Ladies and gents, it's teardown time!
Alright, the Surface Book is out of the box and on our
chopping blockteardown table. Here's what we're looking to find today:
13.5” IPS PixelSense™ Display with 2256 × 1504 resolution (201 PPI)
Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 (3M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz) or Core i7 (4M Cache, 4.00 GHz) CPU
4 GB/8 GB/16 GB RAM
128 GB/256 GB/512 GB PCIe SSD storage
720p front-facing camera with Windows Hello sign-in
USB 3.0 port, Mini DisplayPort, and SurfaceConnect charging port
802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking, IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n compatible, Bluetooth Wireless 4.0 technology
All the usual regulatory markings are hiding out on the lower case alongside the model number: 1769.
We stack it up (literally) against a MacBook Air to play a game of spot the differences...
... But apart from the layout, there's not a ton. Both sport a headphone jack, proprietary charging port, Mini DisplayPort connector, and at least one USB 3.0 port.
Connectivity differences include: an SDXC card reader and a second USB port in the Air.
We take a peek under the suspicious rubber footpads, but find metal feet instead of the screws we were hoping for.
Looks like we have to peel up that (dubiously luxurious) Alcantara after all.
Jimmy in hand, we start popping clips and peeling adhesive. Already, this doesn't feel like it's going back together.
We try to remove the fabric cover, but the going gets a lot tougher south of the keyboard. What's going on here?
We have to pull out the big
gunsknife now, to cut off the rest of the pelt. Layered underneath we find a metal shield, the meat in our Surface sandwich.
With more adhesive and plastic bits holding the shield from beneath, we fire up the iOpener and get back to popping.
Now that we've got a clear look at the plastic, it seems these aren't reusable clips at all, but weak ultrasonic spot welds that we've been busting through. This is definitely not going back together without a roll of duct tape.
With the keyboard plate finally wrested free of its sticky and plastic-y jailers, we're at least pleased by the long cable connecting it to the body.
Our pleasure is short-lived. The connector is trapped under a clip-on shield on the motherboard, complicating its removal.
With the keyboard out, we begin the search for the trackpad. Presumably it's in here somewhere, let's follow that cable trail!
The trackpad is trapped under tape and a metal shield, but it's nothing we haven't handled before.
We take a moment to check the silicon before releasing this trackpad into the wild:
NXP/Freescale MK22FN512 Kinetis K22-120 MHz ARM Cortex-M4 Core MCU
Synaptics S9101B touch controller (as seen in the Surface Book)
We look around for a battery connector to dispatch, but it's nowhere to be seen. Looks like we're doing this live! Time to start pulling out parts!
First up, speakers. What is there to say about speakers? They look like they're pretty good at speaking.
Like in the Surface Pro 4, they are not exactly symmetrical. Just like in the Surface Book, there are two of them.
At first glance, these white dots appear to be water damage indicators. Upon closer inspection, they're actually port covers to contain damping foam, increasing the speakers' bass response.
We are unsurprised to find an antenna nestled behind the plastic RF passthrough on the side of the case.
Turning back to the motherboard, all of the fun bits are hidden under shields packed with thermal pads. Looks like a lot of things get warm in here.
Oh well guess that means we don't really need the heat sink. Out it comes, and its little fan, too.
Stop. Motherboard time!
Intel SR368 Core i7-7660U CPU
SK Hynix H9CCNNNBJTAL LPDDR3 RAM
Toshiba THNSND256GTYA 256 GB SSD
Marvell Avastar 88W8897 WLAN/BT/NFC SoC
Microsoft X904169 (x3) and X904163 display driver ICs
Nuvoton NPCT650SBBWX TPM IC
Freescale/NXP M22J9VDC Kinetis K22F 512KB 120 MHz ARM Cortex-M4 Based MCU
That's right folks, ten steps in and the battery is finally disconnected!
The Laptop packs a 45.2 Wh battery, roughly the same capacity as the latest Surface Pro (45 Wh), and more than both iPad Pro 10.5" (31 wh) and latest MacBook Retina 41 Wh).
Also visible in the rear case, a secondary heat pipe stuck to the rear case, helping dissipate heat from both sides of the motherboard.
The modular headphone jack, not charged with any crime, is free to go, contacts and all.
No Surface product is complete without a hinge, but these feel a little pedestrian compared to the other offerings. And with that, the display is unhinged.
The Surface Laptop is finally
vanquisheddisassembled!
Verdict: The Surface Laptop is not a laptop. It’s a glue-filled monstrosity. There is nothing about it that is upgradable or long-lasting, and it literally can’t be opened without destroying it. (Show us the procedure, Microsoft, we’d love to be wrong.)
Here for your viewing pleasure: the parts that will never be whole again...
Final Thoughts
- This laptop is not meant to be opened or repaired; you can’t get inside without inflicting a lot of damage.
- The CPU, RAM, and onboard storage are soldered to the motherboard, making upgrades a no-go.
- The headphone jack, while modular, can only be accessed by removing the heat sink, fan, display, and motherboard.
- The battery is difficult and dangerous to replace, giving the device a limited lifespan.
Repairability Score
(10 is easiest to repair)
24 Comments
Oh, come on, it should have gotten at least a one! Plenty of MacBooks are just as hard or harder to work on.
Most MacBooks are easy to trivial to open and replace the battery, at the very least. Many also have easily replaced storage and WiFi cards, though RAM is going the soldered route. They also don't require removal of the display for anything, unless you actually want to replace the display (or possibly the camera).
YCAU -
Macbooks are MUCH easier to work on than this.
Counterpoint: there are MacBooks that actually can be opened and closed without damage that scored only a 1 on iFixit. See: Retina MacBook 2017 Teardown
Good example. John. Seems to be a pretty consistent scoring method. It was marginally more openable (as you say, without damage), but still has soldered components and lots of glue for some parts.
YCAU -
Macbooks are actually quite repairable (but not upgradable) and have obviously been designed with serviceability and longevity in mind.
However ... they are also obviously designed to be only repairable by "authorized technicians", with all sorts of barriers to keep the unwashed masses from accessing their internals.
It gets a zero because it's not fixable.
j0vian -
Ok. So its like a MacBook Air that's more expensive, and much less repairable?
yet another product of disposable design driven by shareholders to maximize quarterly earnings instead of customer lifetime value.
The only comment in the thread with both relevance, truth, and forward thinking.
From where I sit there's nothing wrong with that but then again I'm not bitter about my lack of success in life, either.
Wo Fat -
I wonder if that glue might have come apart more easily if you had heated it first.
The Alcantara material is just plastic (polyester and pu). Not sure you'd want to heat that too much.
cweagans -
On the video where they used heat it melted the keyboard.
Actually Alcantara is completely fire proof. Apply all the heat and/or fire you want to it, it won't melt or catch on fire.
That's why it's so popular to use in cars and on furniture.
The flipside to that admirable quality, though, is that it is also non-recyclable.
75C of even heat along the Outer edge for a minute or so. Should be easier to split the fabric cover and plastic from the aluminum bottom shell.
Asahi -
Interesting, they seem to be using a split fin design like the new 15" rmbp.
How's screen repair look? I have one with a shattered display and was wondering it it's even possible to fix.
Really makes me wonder, I'd love to see Microsoft's official response to how they repair these for the inevitable SSD or battery problem that any and all computers will have over time. Maybe they fully intended to just scrap/recycle the base, maybe re-use screens?
