Microsoft Surface Laptop Teardown

Speak out for your right to repair.

New York,

New Yorkers stand up for what they believe in. And we're asking you to stand up for repair.

This year, New York could be the first state in the nation to pass the Fair Repair Act, A8192 and S618. We have a chance to guarantee our right to repair electronic equipment—like smartphones, computers, and even farm equipment. We have a chance to protect local repair jobs—the corner mom-and-pop repair shops that keep getting squeezed out by manufacturers.

It’s not going to be easy. Manufacturers are standing in the way. When your stuff breaks, they want to be the only people allowed to fix it. So far, they’ve managed to stop Fair Repair legislation before your representatives get a chance to vote on it. We’ve got to be louder than their lobbyists.

The Fair Repair Act, known as A8192 and S618, requires manufacturers to provide owners and independent repair businesses with fair access to service information, security updates, and replacement parts. Tell your state representative to support S618. Tell them you believe repair should be fair, affordable, and accessible. Stand up for your right to repair.