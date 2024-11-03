How is the SSD installed
Is the SSD soldered?
It's not soldered
How did you open it up? I also see that only shorter SSDs fit into that place.
Thank you very much. So I could exchange the SSD myself? How difficult would you rate this process?
wooooo what is this? 2230?
@nitro912gr If it is the same style as in the Mac Studio (which knowing Apple is a big IF) it is a proprietary NAND and that’s all. Luckily there has been work for upgrading the Mac Studio so if Apple keeps it all the same it should probably be a drop in replacement. If it is different then in time I imagine it will get reverse engineered just like the Studio in the coming months.
One slot? Only, in Studio has two ;)
It's removable, but is it drop-in replaceable? We see that they are already using proprietary connections for it which is to be expected of 2013-2017 Apple, but keep in mind that the more recent Mac Studios had firmware locks to prevent people from simply swapping out their SSDs as they would on any other machine.
I would love to get one of these Minis, but it would suck if Apple threw a fake bone to the right to repair community.
No, it’s not a simple drop in! Even when the 3rd party modules become available, without a second system to run Configurator2 (DFU Mode) to process the Flash module (aka NAND) so it’s married to the system. Then prep the drive and install the OS with the last step restoring your stuff from a good backup.
Just like the previous model and how all of the M Series MacBook systems the RAM and storage (Flash) is soldered to the logic board. Only the Studio and Mac Pro systems have custom Flash storage modules, not a true SSD.
It's not soldered down. Get your facts right and stop assuming it's like earlier version.
The SSD is removable and upgradeable, there are 3rd-parties managed to produce a compatible SSD card that fits into the proprietary slot. With the same or compatible NAND chips on the replacement SSD card, upgrading the SSD on the Mac mini M4 turns out to be quite feasible.
Not that easy if you need to build it first!
2 Comments
it is not soldered in but like the Mac studio you still can not replace with larger according to people who have been trying today
by letsmod
Apparently Mac Mini with M4 Pro has different main board layout and its SSD module has non-standard shape.
https://support.apple.com/en-us/121003
by Alex