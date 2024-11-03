How is the SSD installed

It's removable, but is it drop-in replaceable? We see that they are already using proprietary connections for it which is to be expected of 2013-2017 Apple, but keep in mind that the more recent Mac Studios had firmware locks to prevent people from simply swapping out their SSDs as they would on any other machine.

I would love to get one of these Minis, but it would suck if Apple threw a fake bone to the right to repair community.